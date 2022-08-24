Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 27,910 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

