Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 211,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.