Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 362 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

