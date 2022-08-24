Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 2.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.38. 6,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 402,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth $108,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

