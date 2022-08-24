Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 620,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

