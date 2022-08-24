Boston Family Office LLC Sells 155 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 296,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,733. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

