Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 188.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.86. 89,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,004. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

