Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AptarGroup worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 3,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $136.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.