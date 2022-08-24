Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 359,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.24. 16,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,654. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

