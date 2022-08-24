Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 600,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

