Boston Family Office LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $179.85. 152,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

