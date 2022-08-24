Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CSFB from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX traded up C$1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.39. 154,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,014. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1497705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

