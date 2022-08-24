Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 64,811 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,496,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 455,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 215,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.