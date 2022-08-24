Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,170,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $161,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ remained flat at $43.47 on Wednesday. 354,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

