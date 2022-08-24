Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.76. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 410,561 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

