Bogged Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00615188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00258226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020175 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

Bogged Finance is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

