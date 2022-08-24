Bogdan Nowak Buys 738 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $10,302.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

