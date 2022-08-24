BMS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $20,782,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,304,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. 124,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

