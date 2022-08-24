BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 19,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

