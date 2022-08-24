BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $161.34. 186,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

