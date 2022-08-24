BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,701,000 after acquiring an additional 850,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

