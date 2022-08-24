BMS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. 15,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,868. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

