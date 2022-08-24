BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

NYSE RACE traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.46. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

