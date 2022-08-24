BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,348,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.