BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $241.89. 36,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

