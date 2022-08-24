Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 8,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 12,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

