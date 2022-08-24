Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Shares of INVH opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.