Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

