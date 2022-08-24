Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 12,695 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

