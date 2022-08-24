Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of YETI by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

