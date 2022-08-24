Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.