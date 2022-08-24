Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,431 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

