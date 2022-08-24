Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Arcosa Price Performance

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

