Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

