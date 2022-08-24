Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $460.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.