Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

Blucora stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Blucora by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.