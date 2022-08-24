Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $168,698.06 and $27,022.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

