BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 608.82 ($7.36) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a one year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 589.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 674.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 577.36.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
