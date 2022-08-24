BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 608.82 ($7.36) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a one year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 589.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 674.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 577.36.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

