BlackPool Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. BlackPool has a total market cap of $564,724.05 and approximately $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackPool has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BlackPool was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
