BlackCoin Market Capitalization Hits $953,137.49 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $953,137.49 and $77.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,562,796 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

