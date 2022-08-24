Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as low as C$3.79. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 63,895 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.3862319 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,609.60. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at C$559,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,943.61. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,507 and sold 89,588 shares valued at $357,247.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.