BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $904.27 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $904.27 million and approximately $62,615.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007834 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007510 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

