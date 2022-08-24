Bitcoiva Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $12.07 or 0.00056066 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $193.67 million and approximately $173,766.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

