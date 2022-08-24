BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,656.42 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $347,656.42 and $54.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,968,481 coins and its circulating supply is 5,757,027 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.