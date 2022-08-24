Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00011010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $42,279.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Unisquid (UNIQ) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

