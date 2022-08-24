Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Cap of $194.63 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $194.63 million and approximately $41.13 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $15.95 or 0.00073387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00030841 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.