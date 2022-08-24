Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $792,202.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $792,202.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004665 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

