BitBall (BTB) Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. BitBall has a market cap of $377,880.09 and $84,235.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.13 or 1.00047372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00056370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026629 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

