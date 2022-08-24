Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 1.2 %
BGI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Birks Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.