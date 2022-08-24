Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

NYSE:BIO traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,523. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

